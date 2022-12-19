 Skip to main content
Tucson bar owner says shooting was self-defense against armed man

Famous Sams

TUCSON (KVOA) - A shooting at a bar on Tucson's westside Sunday was initially reported by multiple media outlets as a "bar fight", but Famous Sam's owner Mark Rhude said it was a much different situation that could have been more serious.

Speaking exclusively with News 4 Tucson, Rhude said it was an active shooter situation stopped short by a heroic customer with a gun. 

Rhude wasn't at work at the time, but based on his staff's account of what happened he said a man at the bar began hurling racial slurs and talking about violence.

"He was throwing out some stuff about the KKK and something about I'll bring a bomb back or something," Rhude explained.

Staff was able to get the man to leave but about an hour or so later, just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, the man returned with a rifle and fired a shot into the ceiling.

"Everybody heard that a little panic came on. So he came around and was moving that gun on people," he said.

But then two customers stepped in to try and convince him to drop the weapon. One of those customers was armed with a gun of their own.

"He [the customer] then said drop your gun to the bad guy three times and bad guy wouldn't and he leveled it right at the guy and our customer here, he shot him, apparently three times," Rhude said.

The man with the rifle was critically injured and taken to a hospital. His identity remains unknown as does the identity of the heroic customer.

Rhude doesn't encourage people to bring guns into his business but said he's thankful the customer was there.

"He was a hero and I appreciate what he did because he saved you know other customers and our employees, so yeah unfortunate situation but he did good," Rhude explained.

TPD did not do an interview but sent us the following information:

"The investigation is still ongoing, and they still have to talk with witnesses. What we can confirm is the suspect was at the bar earlier in the day and was asked to leave. The suspect returned armed and began brandishing a firearm at people in the bar (We are unable to confirm the type of firearm as we still have to talk to additional witnesses/victims). An armed patron in the bar discharged their firearm and struck the suspect. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is still in critical condition. If released, he is facing several counts of aggravated assault charges. 
 
Unfortunately, we are unable to share any video of the incident right now as the investigation is still open. Our case number is #2212180112. We are asking the public if they were at the location or saw what occurred to call 911 or 88-CRIME." 

If you have a story you'd like us to investigate, email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.

