Tucson authorities have identified a suspect involved in a homicide on Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Seventeen-year-old Isaiah Marquez Arellano has turned himself in to detectives at Tucson Police Headquarters following a homicide that occurred on Tucson's westside early Monday morning.

Detectives say Arellano turned himself in on Tuesday. He has been charged with manslaughter and minor in possession of a firearm.

Police booked him into the Pima County Jail. He is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Authorities were originally dispatched to an apartment located at 41 South Shannon Road around 2 a.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, they located an unresponsive man inside a parked car.

He succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene. He has been identified as 18-year-old Ruben Rios.