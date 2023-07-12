Tucson apartment helping children of residents prepare for school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - One apartment complex here in Tucson is helping their residents with kids get ready for the school year.
The leasing office at Las Brisas Apartments is now filled with backpacks that have everything a student needs to start the year.
"Notebooks, folders, highlighters, pencils, pens, you name it!," said Jennifer Staciokas, the president of Western Wealth Communities.
Those are just a few of the school supplies that team members stuffed in the backpacks early Wednesday morning, ready for kids living in the complex to take home.
The event is put on by Western Wealth Capital at the 51 apartment communities they own.
Kids at the Las Brisas Apartments can pick up their very own backpacks between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
There are around 50 backpacks up for grabs, and the extras will be donated to Keeling Elementary School down the street from this complex, helping dozens of students in our community.
"The big thing is, even though this may seem like a really small event to some, this creates a huge impact for our families and for our residents and we're just honored to do this," said Staciokas.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE