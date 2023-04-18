Tucson and Pima County want you to apply to be a lifeguard this summer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pima County and the City of Tucson both are looking for lifeguards to staff their many pools this summer.
To be a lifeguard for the City of Tucson you have to be 15 years or older, a good swimmer, and have American Red Cross Certification. Pay starts at $16.75 an hour.
You can find more information and apply here.
During the interview process you will have to complete the following:
- 100-yard continuous approach stroke without tube (front crawl and/or breaststroke)
- 50-yard approach stroke with a rescue tube
- 2-minutes treading water using legs only
- 50-yard elementary backstroke
- 50-yard side stroke supporting a dummy
- Retrieve a 10 lb. diving brick from ~12 feet, return it to the surface, and exit the pool without a ladder.
Pima County is also looking for coaches and water aerobics instructors. Pay starts at $15.75 an hour and requires the following certifications:
- American Red Cross Lifeguard Training which include CPR/First Aid/AED for the Professional Rescuer
- Starfish Aquatics Institute - Starfish Swimming Certification (SSI) or American Red Cross Water Safety Instructor Training (Water Safety Instructor and Principal Lifeguards only). When only American Red Cross Certification (WSI) is held, the Starfish Aquatics Institute - Starfish Swimming Certification (SSI) is required within six months of hire date.
