Tucson and Pima County want you to apply to be a lifeguard this summer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pima County and the City of Tucson both are looking for lifeguards to staff their many pools this summer.

To be a lifeguard for the City of Tucson you have to be 15 years or older, a good swimmer, and have American Red Cross Certification. Pay starts at $16.75 an hour.

You can find more information and apply here.

During the interview process you will have to complete the following:

100-yard continuous approach stroke without tube (front crawl and/or breaststroke)

50-yard approach stroke with a rescue tube

2-minutes treading water using legs only

50-yard elementary backstroke

50-yard side stroke supporting a dummy

Retrieve a 10 lb. diving brick from ~12 feet, return it to the surface, and exit the pool without a ladder.

Pima County is also looking for coaches and water aerobics instructors. Pay starts at $15.75 an hour and requires the following certifications: