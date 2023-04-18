Tucson and Oro Valley mayors will celebrate Earth Day at Tucson Botanical Gardens

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson Botanical Gardens will host two mayors on Earth Day this year.

Earth Day is April 22 and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield will address TBG attendees at 10:30am.

TBG says Mayor Romero will discuss her commitment to make Tucson a sustainable, thriving desert city of the future through her policy priorities that include creating a climate resilient Tucson.

Mayor Winfield’s address will include details on the Keep OV Beautiful Program and Adopt-A Programs as well as water topics, solar projects, multi-use paths, open spaces and outdoor recreation.

Other Earth Day events will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. Adults and children alike are invited to join in the festivities with paid TBG admission.

Events include a meditation, a compost demonstration, and a singing bowl performance by Bev Paul.

“The more we educate garden friends on sustainability, the more the planet and our community will prosper,” Director of Horticulture, Adam Farrel-Wortman said.