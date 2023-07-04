Tucson American Legion Baseball celebrates Independence day with Diamonds in the Sky celebration

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.
Temperatures will be a bit cooler Wednesday and just below
excessive heat criteria before increasing again Thursday
through Friday. However due to the cumulative affect of heat
on human bodies, the warning will be remain in effect through
Friday.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tucson American Legion Baseball celebrates Independence day with Diamonds in the Sky celebration

  • Updated
  • 0
Diamonds in the Sky

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's only fitting to celebrate America's birthday with America's pastime. 

Tucson American Legion Baseball players took the field in the Diamonds in the Sky celebration. It was the first one held since Covid-19.

Baseball players celebrate Independence Day on the field.

Fans of all ages packed Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium to watch the top high school players. Team Freedom battled Team Liberty in a five inning game. It was a shortened game but there was no shortage of excitement. 

Diamonds in the Sky

In the bottom of the first, Cameron Hanamoto grounds it past short. Julian Palmieri scored to put Team Liberty on the board. 

In the top of the second, Alex Fitzgerald hit it to short. The shortstop over threw first so Fitzgerald reached second and Orlando Pinedo scored. That tied the game at one. 

Diamonds in the Sky

The game ended in a tie, but it was all about having fun. Both teams were rewarded with a sweet Fourth of July fireworks show. 

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you