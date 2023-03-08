Tucson Afghan and Iranian communities come together to rally for women's rights

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Afghan and Iranian communities are coming together to hold a peaceful rally for International Women’s Day Wednesday.
Organizers of the rally say the goal is to bring awareness to women's rights violations in Afghanistan and Iran.
"Women and girls in Afghanistan and other countries should be able to access basic necessities such as having the right to education, having the right to employment, having the right to make decisions," said rally organizer Meheria Habibi.
While they're addressing decades of inequality, this rally comes at the peak of conversation regarding the crisis in Iran over suspected poisoning of schoolgirls, attacks that many believe are intended to prevent girls from receiving education.
The rally will gather in Downtown Tucson as members from the Afghan and Iranian communities share personal experiences of rights violations against women in their countries of origin.
Rally organizers tell News 4 Tucson at Wednesday's rally, they're fighting for basic human rights and encouraging everyone in the community to join them.
"[Anyone] who stands for equality, who stands up for those who are vulnerable, who believes in the basic fundamental human rights for everyone regardless of their race or gender," said Habibi.
Organizers say "discrimination and violence against women and girls are persistent and systematic and are deeply ingrained in the fabric of every society. To break the cycle of this broken system, we must stand up and promote women and girls’ equal enjoyment of all human rights.”
"Our hope is that we will be able to be the voice of those who are vulnerable and don't have a voice in both Afghanistan and Iran," said Habibi.
The rally is at 401 West Congress Street Wednesday night from 5:30 to 7:30.