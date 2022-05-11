Tucson 19-year-old gets more than 3 years in prison after smuggling 3 into US

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 19-year-old will spend more than three years in prison after she was sentenced Tuesday for smuggling two undocumented noncitizens and illegal possession of ammunition.
On Nov. 6, 19-year-old Xochil Elizabeth Hernandez was taken into custody after an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer and nearby Border Patrol agents found an undocumented noncitizen in the front passenger seat of her vehicle after she was pulled over for a traffic violation near Amado, Ariz.
Further search into Hernandez's vehicle unveiled two more undocumented noncitizens hidden in the trunk of the vehicle and a pellet gun designed to look like a Glock handgun in the vehicle's glove compartment.
DPS also found a bag of .45 caliber ammunition in the 19-year-old's purse.
After pleading guilty to conspiracy to smuggle aliens and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon in reference to the case, a judge sentenced Hernandez to two concurrent terms of 36 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release.
Officials say Hernandez was on supervised release for a separate human smuggling conviction at the time of the traffic stop.
Her supervised release for that case has since been revoked. She will serve an additional six months in prison in relation to violating the conditions of her release, according to officials.