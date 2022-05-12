Trump Organization sells D.C. hotel

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Trump Organization announced Wednesday that it has sold the Trump hotel located in Washington DC.
The organization said they closed the deal on a 375-million dollar sale of the Trump International Hotel.
The hotel was a focal point of ethics scrutiny during former President Trump's time in office.
Many critics of the Trump administration said foreign leaders would attempt to curry favor with the administration by staying in the hotel owned by a company run by the President's family members.
The Trump Organization made around 100 million dollars from what it called a quote record breaking sale" despite a congressional committee finding that the hotel lost 70 million dollars while President Trump was in office.
The Trump Organization originally won the rights to refurbish an old post office building on Pennsylvania avenue from the government in 2012.
The hotel will be rebranded as a Waldorf Astoria hotel.