Trump Organization CFO to accept plea deal

According to two people familiar with the case and a public court filing, former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg will plead guilty to criminal charges in a plea agreement with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.
Weisselberg is expected to plead guilty to taking part in a tax scheme but will not cooperate with the district attorney's office.
Prosecutors were hoping Weisselberg would flip on the former president and provide them with vital information in their investigation.
The longtime top executive at the Trump Organization was indicted on tax charges last summer after prosecutors applied significant pressure on him to cooperate.
He was facing financial penalties and years in prison if the case had gone to trial.
With Weisselberg's plea deal, the Trump Organization is now the lone defendant in the tax evasion case.