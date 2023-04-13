Trump asks to delay Carroll trial after learning she was funded by a donor to Democrats

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151,
152, 153, AND 154...

* TIMING...Through 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 18 to 25 MPH with gusts
between 35 and 45 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 19 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA THROUGH
THIS EVENING...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana) area through
this evening.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-
10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602- 771-2300.

  • Updated
  • 0
Trump asks to delay Carroll trial after learning she was funded by a donor to Democrats

 Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is asking a judge to delay a columnist's assault and defamation trial set to being later this month after learning that a billionaire who has donated to Democratic causes has paid for some of the accuser's legal fees.

The information came to light recently when lawyers for E Jean Carroll informed Trump's attorneys that "at some point, her counsel secured additional funding from a nonprofit organization to offset certain expenses and legal fees."

Trump's attorneys said the backer is Reid Hoffman, the founder of LinkedIn, who has a nonprofit.

On Wednesday, a different Trump attorney asked the judge to delay the trial until late May given the publicity around Trump's indictment.

"The eleventh-hour disclosure that Plaintiff's legal fees are being subsidized by American Future Republic and Reid Hoffman is troubling and raises significant questions that require further investigation," Trump attorney Alina Habba wrote in a letter to the judge overseeing the case.

Carroll's lawyers opposed any delay. Carroll's attorney said the financial support from the nonprofit came in 2020 -- one year after Carroll filed her state court lawsuit and is "irrelevant" to the issues in the case.

Trump's lawyer asked the judge to reopen discovery, delay the trial one month, or instruct the jury of adverse inference instruction. It's the second request by a Trump lawyer to delay the trial, which is scheduled to start on April 25.

"This revelation raises significant questions as to Plaintiff's credibility, as well as her motive for commencing and/or continuing the instant action," Habba wrote. "It also strikes at the heart of one of the key aspects of Plaintiff's defamation claim -- whether the instant action is a 'hoax' that was commenced and/or continued to advance a political agenda."

The-CNN-Wire

