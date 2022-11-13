Truly Nolen's community car show returns to central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Truly Nolen hosted their 4th annual Community Car Show in central Tucson on Saturday.
This was the first show since 2019. 2020 and 2022 were skipped due to health and safety protocols.
Truly Nolen hosted the show at their Corporate Leadership and Training Center, 432 S. Williams Blvd.
The free show featured the company founder's antique car collection gathered in one place.
The show aims to help the community. This year visitors were encouraged to bring toys to donate to "Miracle on 31st Stret" a charity giving presents to disadvantaged families.