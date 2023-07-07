Truck rollover causes road closures at Picture Rocks Rd.

TUCSON (KVOA) - Northwest Fire Department responded to a rollover accident involving a large truck earlier Friday morning.
It happened on Picture Rocks Road, near W. Wade and N. Ina Roads.
Fire crews say the rollover didn't cause any fires and there were no injuries.
UPDATE:
Pima County Sheriff's Deputies are on the scene, as tow trucks attempt vehicle recovery.
They are blocking the roadway, so East and Westbound travel on Picture Rocks Road will be closed from Wade Rd to Golden Gate Rd.
Drivers are encouraged to find another route.