Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Truck owners hopes for gas price rise to stop as Arizona hits $5.31 per gallon

gas pump
MGN

TUCSON (KVOA) — With the national average now hitting $5 a gallon, drivers with gas guzzlers are now wondering when will prices stop increasing.

"It's not worth it right now to buy a big car," one truck owner said.

As prices continue to climb, one truck owner named Javier said he might have to get rid of his truck.

'I'm looking for a small car because the gas prices are just going up," said Javier. "It's ridiculous."

According to AAA, right now the state of Arizona stands at $5.31 per gallon.

Truck owner, Natalie Jose said $80 used to fill her truck. It is now double.

