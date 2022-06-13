Truck owners hopes for gas price rise to stop as Arizona hits $5.31 per gallon

TUCSON (KVOA) — With the national average now hitting $5 a gallon, drivers with gas guzzlers are now wondering when will prices stop increasing.
"It's not worth it right now to buy a big car," one truck owner said.
As prices continue to climb, one truck owner named Javier said he might have to get rid of his truck.
'I'm looking for a small car because the gas prices are just going up," said Javier. "It's ridiculous."
According to AAA, right now the state of Arizona stands at $5.31 per gallon.
Truck owner, Natalie Jose said $80 used to fill her truck. It is now double.