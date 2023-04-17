Truck driver who caused Tucson hazmat crisis had four times legal limit of alcohol

TUCSON (KVOA) - The semi-truck driver who died after crashing on Interstate 10, causing a hazmat scare across Tucson and shutting down I-10 for more than 24 hours, was under the influence of alcohol according to toxicology reports from the Pima County Medical Examiner.
News 4 Tucson obtained the autopsy and toxicology reports for the driver Rickey Immel, which were signed off on March 9th.
The reports show Immel had a blood alcohol level more than four times the legal limit. The upper legal limits are typically 0.08, Immel's was at 0.312.
Medical Examiner Dr. Gregory Hess said that's a significant level but they are unable to say if it would have been a contributing factor to the crash.
"What we don't know is what his baseline alcohol consumption is, certain people have tolerance," Dr. Hess said.
Dr. Hess pointed out that DPS is investigating the crash and will have to determine if they believe that was the cause.
Residents we spoke to in Tucson, who remembered the hazmat scare all too well, were shocked by the discovery.
Nathaniel Taylor recalled anxiously waiting wondering if he would have to evacuate his home. He didn't but is concerned that the whole ordeal could have been caused by a drunk driver.
"I mean the fact he was even on the road that long is surprising to be honest," he said.
Willie Belian said he's concerned about the fact the driver was hauling hazardous material but is more concerned about how things could have been much worse.
"I am concerned with the fact he's transporting hazardous materials but I am also concerned that he's driving a truck on highways and if he's intoxicated how many other people could he have killed just if he's driving down the roadway," he said.
DPS is still investigating the case and is not commenting on the toxicology report.