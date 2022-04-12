Tropical tree growth declining in southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Here in Southern Arizona, tropical trees, such as palm trees, are everywhere. But that might not always be the case.
University of Arizona researchers have been studying tropical trees, and what they learned was concerning.
They looked at data from over 350 locations, this included hot and wet tropic areas such as rainforests, but also drier forests in the subtropics like Mexico.
Researchers found tropical trees’ trunk growth is reduced in years when the dry season is drier and warmer than usual.
With temperatures at the study sites expected to increase by half a degree Celsius per decade, the trees will grow less.
“One of the problems is that this slowing down of the growth in warm and dry years, that also increases the risk of the trees dying,” said UArizona professor in the Laboratory of Tree-Ring Research Valerie Trouet. “So we might see an increase of tree mortality, of trees not surviving the heat and drought.”
She says as to when that might happen, they will have to conduct more research to find out.
Trouet says there are ways we can make a difference, this includes reducing deforestation of tropical trees and reducing the amount of greenhouse gases we put out in to the atmosphere.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE