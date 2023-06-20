Triple Digits Takeover

Some isolated showers and thunderstorms rolled through parts of Southeastern Arizona early this morning! Isolated sprinkles are still possible but clouds will decrease throughout the morning and then it will be another hot and windy day.
Clouds decrease by late morning and highs will push into the low 100s for the hottest spots today and the stretch of triple digit heat will last through the weekend! It will be another windy day ahead with gusts up to 35 mph! Remember one less spark means one less wildfire!
Temperatures will climb into the low 100s through the work week, which is right around normal for this time of year. A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to build over Mexico and temperatures will push closer to 107° by Sunday and possibly near 110° by Monday!
If you have any outdoor plans, remember to limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!
- Today: Sunny, breezy and hot. High: 102°
- Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 69°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. High: 103°