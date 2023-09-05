Triple Digits Return!

Feeling fall-like this morning across parts of Southeastern Arizona but temperatures will continue to climb the rest of the week...
Temperatures have dropped into the 50s and 60s across most of SE AZ and the air is dry so it feels very comfortable out there! Enjoy because temperatures will heat back up into the upper 90s and low 100s for warmest spots this afternoon.
High pressure will continue to build over Southeastern Arizona and that will push our highs several degrees above normal. Record heat will be possible, especially Thursday through Sunday, with temperatures sitting around 104° to 106° for the hottest spots.
The Monsoon is taking a break for now and we'll stay dry through this weekend. We could see "some" moisture return as early as next week. Stay tuned!
- Today: Warm and sunny. Highs: 100°
- Tonight: Cool and clear. Low: 69°
- Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. Highs: 103°