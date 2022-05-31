Triple Digits on the way!

It will be warmer today with highs pushing into the upper 90s and there will still be a breeze from time to time with gusts around 20 mph. Remember one less spark means one less wildfire!
Temperatures will start to climb as high pressure builds and by midweek, temperatures will be back in the triple digits! The hottest days will be Thursday and Friday with temperatures pushing to around 103°/104°. New Mexico will get in on some moisture late this work week and most models are keeping all of the activity well to the east. Areas along the AZ/NM Border could get in on some dry thunderstorms and the big concern with that will be new wildfires. More details to come!
Temperatures will drop to around 100° this weekend as a system passes to the north. With the hot temperatures on tap, always remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature can be 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!
- Today: Warm, breezy and sunny. High: 98°
- Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 64°
- Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 100°