Triple digits for some...

Big warm up on tap with highs pushing close to the triple digit mark in the warmest spots today and tomorrow! Wind remains light today with gusts around 10-15 mph.
Temperatures will warm several degrees above average this afternoon thanks to high pressure taking over! Temperatures will warm into the upper 90s/low 100s for the warmest spots through tomorrow before we start to "cool" down next week.
Unfortunately, we're in store for another round of gusty wind starting as early as Saturday afternoon thanks to a series of systems passing by to the north. The wind will pick up even more on Mother's Day so there is a Fire Weather Watch going into effect from Sunday morning to 8 PM Sunday night. The biggest concern will be fire danger! Outdoor burning, outdoor target shooting and charcoal grills are prohibited. Make sure you also properly dispose of cigarettes and that no chains are dragging from your vehicle. Southeastern Arizona is under a moderate to severe drought and the air will be very dry. Remember one less spark means one less wildfire!
Temperatures will back away from the triple digit mark and drop into the mid 90s on Mother's day. Highs will fluctuate in the low to mid 90s through midweek before possibly dropping into the mid 80s next Thursday. Overnight lows will drop into the 40, 50s and 60s over the next week as well.
- Today: Sunny and warm. High: 98°
- Tonight: Mild and clear. Low: 61°
- Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 100°