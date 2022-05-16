Triple digit heat through tomorrow...

Staying hot and in the low triple digits today and tomorrow before temperatures slide into the mid to upper 90s. It will be breezy at times, especially late this work week!
A ridge of high pressure brought the hottest weekend of the year so far and we even broke the record high yesterday! The temperature at the Tucson International Airport warmed to 105° and the record was 104° back in 1934. Thankfully, temperatures won't be as hot this afternoon but highs will still push to around 103° in the warmest spots and the record is 106° back in 1934.
Temperatures will continue to drop slightly through the week with highs in the mid to upper 90s for the warmest spots. A system passing to the north will bring breezy conditions the second half of the week and into the weekend.
Remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities between 10 AM and 5 PM! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature can be 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!
- Today: Sunny and hot. High: 103°
- Tonight: Mild and clear. Low: 63°
- Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 100°