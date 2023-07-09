 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trio of Arizona track stars represent Wildcats at USATF Outdoor Championships

  • Updated
  • 0
U of A Track and Field

TUCSON (KVOA) - A trio of University of Arizona Track & Field stars represented the Wildcats at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Thrower Jordan Geist competed in the shot put and hammer throw events. 

Thrower Jordan Geist earned 5th place in hammer throw and sixth place in shot put at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

He posted a season's best 21.42 meters in the shot put to finish sixth overall. He also took 5th in hammer throw with a throw of 73.48 meters. 

It has been an incredible year for Geist. Among his long list of accomplishments - winning national titles in shot put at both the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Championships. 

Hurdler Talie Bonds just missed qualifying for the 100-meter Hurdle Finals. She finished 10th in the semifinals with a time of 12.93 seconds. 

Sprinter Trayvion White-Austin ran the 200-meter in 21.06 seconds. That earned him 22nd place in the first round. 

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you