Trio of Arizona track stars represent Wildcats at USATF Outdoor Championships

TUCSON (KVOA) - A trio of University of Arizona Track & Field stars represented the Wildcats at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Thrower Jordan Geist competed in the shot put and hammer throw events.
He posted a season's best 21.42 meters in the shot put to finish sixth overall. He also took 5th in hammer throw with a throw of 73.48 meters.
It has been an incredible year for Geist. Among his long list of accomplishments - winning national titles in shot put at both the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Championships.
Hurdler Talie Bonds just missed qualifying for the 100-meter Hurdle Finals. She finished 10th in the semifinals with a time of 12.93 seconds.
Sprinter Trayvion White-Austin ran the 200-meter in 21.06 seconds. That earned him 22nd place in the first round.
