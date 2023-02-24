Trico continues to restore power throughout Mt. Lemmon

TUCSON (KVOA) - Trico continues to work on restoring power to Mt. Lemmon.

On February 22, winter storms knocked down several Trico power poles on Mt. Lemmon and resulted in an outage.

Due to weather conditions, crews were not able to safely perform all repair work in the Summerhaven area that day.

On the morning of February 23, Trico Line Crews resumed work on Mt. Lemmon. They were able to restore power to some people in the area.

Trico says crews continue working in Summerhaven to repair Trico facilities and remove trees from Trico lines. Most of Summerhaven is expected to be reenergized today.

Trico says they are assessing damage in remote areas south of Summerhaven and performing repairs.

Outages in those areas are expected to continue through the weekend.

Trico has also reached out to Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative (SSVEC) for mutual aid, and they are sending a crew to help support Trico crews in restoring service.