Trial of man accused of killing Isabel Celis, Maribel Gonzalez postponed again

TUCSON (KVOA) - The murder trials for the man accused of killing Tucson children, Isabel Celis and Maribel Gonzalez has been postponed once again after a judge moved to reset the trial dates on Wednesday.

Back on Sept. 15, 2018, Christopher Clements was indicted on 22 charges related to the killing of Celis, who disappeared from her home in central Tucson at the age of 6 in April 2012, and Gonzalez, who was reported missing at the age of 13 in June 2014.

According to officials, Clements reportedly provided information that led federal agents to the location of Celis' remains on March 3, 2017, five years after her initial disappearance. The Tucson child's remains were found in rural northwest Pima County, not too far from the location where Gonzalez's remains were found four days after her disappearance.

Indicted on charges including first-degree murder and kidnapping, a Maricopa County Superior judge moved to try Clements separately for each death - initially setting the trials for Gonzales and Celis to begin respectively in January and February.

However, before Wednesday's postponement announcement, the trials were rescheduled from the January and February dates to April and May in December 2021.

The trials will now begin on Aug. 1 for the murder of Gonzales and Sept. 12 for Celis.

Officials say Gonzales' trial will be held over 15 days and jury selection will take place on July 28 and 29. Clements will be tried for first-degree murder and a class 2 felony of kidnapping a minor under 15.

The trial in connection to Celis' murder will be held over a 20-day period with jury selection set for Sept. 8 and 9. Clements will be tried for first-degree murder, kidnapping a minor under 15 and second-degree burglary.

Clements has pleaded not guilty to all the charges related to both trials.

The death penalty has also been removed as a sentencing option if Clements is convicted.