Trial date set for Kino Springs rancher accused of murdering undocumented immigrant

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - A trial date has been set for the murder case against Kino Springs rancher George Alan Kelly.
Kelly made no statements as he walked into his first appearance before a Santa Cruz County Superior Court judge Monday. His wife was by his side. Kelly said his attorney told him to make no comments.
Kelly is now appearing in Superior Court after a Justice Court judge found probable cause for the case to go to trial.
Before Monday's arraignment, Kelly's attorney Brenna Larkin filed a motion requesting the judge review and reconsider the justice court decision.
On Monday's hearing the judge said he wasn't ready to make a decision because he had to review the transcripts from the previous hearing.
Larkin also asked the judge for a 60 day continuance before setting a trial date so the defense can gather its own forensic evidence and review the forensics of the case further. The judge denied the request and scheduled trial to start on September 6th.
Kelly has maintained his innocence. He has admitted to firing warning shots at a group of suspected drug smugglers on his Kino Springs ranch January 30th, but claims there's no way his shots hit anyone.
Kelly found and reported the body of Gabriel Cuen Butimea to authorities the evening of the 30th. The state claims he shot him in the back and that he was unarmed.