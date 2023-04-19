Traveling couple makes a difference in the Tucson community

TUCSON (KVOA) - For most people traveling in RVs or motorhomes, they’d park in trailer parks or find a destination with a view. However, for one couple stopping here in Tucson, they’ve set up camp in a different location.
Keith and Mary Lou Norris parked their RV outside a local homeless shelter here in Tucson.
They've called their RV home for five years, living a life on the road, traveling from state to state. However, unlike most travelers, they find home outside of organizations and nonprofits that need help across the entire country.
"We decided that in our traveling, we wanted to do some service in the communities we were staying in," said Keith. "We worked at Feeding South Dakota, a food bank...We've been in Bay City, Michigan, at a Salvation Army...We were in Clinton, Iowa, and worked in a thrift shop..."
Keith and Mary Lou have spent the past few months at the Gospel Rescue Mission in Tucson, spending hours each day volunteering.
"We've met a lot of staff, more than we knew before and, many of the guests," said Keith.
"Getting to meet new people and new places. Understanding their challenges and helping," added Mary Lou.
Humbly, they shared that their travels aren’t only to work. "We do a lot of sightseeing. We do museums. We do national parks. Last summer we did 70 museums," said Mary Lou.
After their time in Tucson, they’re off to their next destination to continue to help those in need. This is their 5th year in Tucson and say it won't be their last.
