Travelers respond to the thousands of flight cancellations

TUCSON (KVOA) —Thousands of travelers are struggling to catch a flight after Southwest has cancelled more than 2,700 flights nationwide. Many of those cancellations are impacting people throughout Southern Arizona.
“I've never, ever witnessed anything like it,” said Christin Hasbrook.
Christin Hasbrook and her family traveled from Milwaukee to Tucson to celebrate the new year. But what should have been about a 6-hour flight, took them a little longer than expected.
“We left Milwaukee 25 hours ago,” said Hasbrook.
After a two-hour delay in the Milwaukee airport, they finally took flight. But when they landed in Denver for their connection, they were told all flights were cancelled.
“The gate agents said if you live in Denver, you need to go home, and I'm sorry to say this but Southwest has stranded you,” said Hasbrook.
She said there were no busses, no trains and no vouchers.
“Two gate agents for 300 people. There was a line that was four hours long, just to put a claim in so your bag could get wherever it needed to go. And there were thousands and thousands of bags that are just all over. It’s crazy,” said Hasbrook.
Hasbrook and her family were determined to get to Tucson, so they decided to take matters into their own hands.
“Alamo rented us a car and we drove 14 hours to get here. And we put a claim in to hopefully get our bags and they told us two weeks,” said Hasbrook.