Travel expert warns Arizonans of 'flightmare' as thousands of flights canceled last weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) — AAA said it expected more than three million people took to the skies this Memorial Day weekend.
However, delays and cancellations have disrupted many flights.
According to the flight tracking website, Flight Aware, more than 5,000 flights have been canceled worldwide since Friday — most of those are international.
Tucson International Airport said it did not experience any of the major delays felt across the nation.
Delta Airlines canceled the most flights among major U.S. airlines, with more than 250 flights, eliminated Saturday.
"I didn't have any delays at all," Sutton Varner, who was visiting from Denver said. "I flew American Airlines to Denver and flew back United."
Airlines chalk the delays up to weather and "air traffic control actions".
Delta, United and American airlines have already reduced the number of daily flights to avoid major delays this summer.
However, after two years of travel restrictions, passengers are eager to return to the skies.
"We were able to get through security and get our flight and here we are," Helen Schneider, who was also visiting from Denver said. "We're happy to be here."