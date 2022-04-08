 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151,
152, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern half of Fire weather zone 150. Fire
weather zones 151, 152 and 154.

* TIMING...Sunday and Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 23 to 28 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

Trans kids fear Alabama laws targeting medicine, bathrooms

  • Updated
  • 0
Transgender flags
Ted Eytan / CC BY-SA 2.0

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Transgender kids and their parents say they feel attacked by a wave of Republican-sponsored legislation and policies aimed at trans youth. Bills have been introduced to ban gender-affirming care and block transgender children from using school restrooms or playing on sports teams that don’t match their sex at birth. Proponents say the measures are about protecting children and preserving the integrity of girls’ sports. Opponents argue that they target already vulnerable children for the sake of scoring political points.

