Tragic off-highway vehicle accident claims life of teenage passenger

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz.(KVOA) - A side-by-side off-highway vehicle (OHV) accident on June 14, resulted in the death of a 16-year-old passenger.

Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash near the 10100 block of W. McGee Ranch Rd.

Two juvenile riders were involved in the incident: a 15-year-old driver and a 16-year-old passenger. The 16-year-old, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the OHV and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Despite attempts to save their life, the passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 15-year-old driver sustained minor injuries.

Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff's Department Traffic Unit arrived to collect evidence and conduct interviews.

The investigation revealed that the 15-year-old was in control of the OHV when it struck a deer, causing the vehicle to roll over. During the rollover, the unrestrained 16-year-old passenger was ejected.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to determine further details.