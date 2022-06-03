Traffic stop leads to 1 officer dead, another injured and suspect killed in White Mountains

ARIZON, U.S.A. (KPNX) — A White Mountain Apache police officer and a suspect are dead after a "gun battle" on tribe land Thursday evening, the tribe's police department said.
Officer Adrian Lopez, who had started with the agency in January, died from gunshot wounds and another officer is undergoing treatment at a Phoenix hospital.
The suspect, identified as Kevin Nashio, then allegedly stole the shot officer's patrol vehicle and left the scene with other officers in pursuit.
The police chase continued through remote areas of the Fort Apache Indian Reservation until vehicles stopped near the Hawley Lake area, officers said. Officers and the suspect engaged in a "gun battle" until police shot and killed the suspect.
A responding police officer was also shot during the battle, police said. No information was given on the health condition of the officer.
The shooting is being investigated by the FBI.
Investigators originally said that a suspect was in custody. They have since updated their information to say the suspect was shot and killed during the exchange of gunfire.
Officials say Lopez leaves behind a wife and child.
