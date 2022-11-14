Tracking the latest ballot numbers here in Arizona

It has almost been a week since Election Day.
The count continues here in Arizona as election workers put in overtime, bringing voters the most accurate and up-to-date ballot tabulations.
News 4 Tucson is still tracking a few of the big races still left to decide and they're close.
Pima County is almost done counting votes. They're now 90% complete as of Sunday night, with around 40,000 ballots left to tabulate.
Two critical races are still up for grabs, Governor and Attorney General.
Here's how those numbers break down in total:
In the Governor race, Katie Hobbs is currently leading with 51%, and Kari Lake follows with 49%. This race has been close since the beginning.
In the race for Attorney General, it's neck-in-neck with Kris Mayes and Abe Hamedeh split 50/50.
