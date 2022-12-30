Tracking New Year's Day Winter Storm!

Happy Friday! Most of us will stay dry today and tomorrow but another winter storm will impact us by the end of the weekend bringing more valley rain and mountain snow!
The bulk of the activity will happen on Sunday but there is a slight chance for isolated showers as early as New Year's Eve night so bring an umbrella to any celebration just in case! The biggest impacts will be heavy rain leading to ponding in low-lying spots and some running washes. Flash flooding is not expected! Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible in Western Pima County so be sure to listen out for thunder.
Forecast Rain Totals on Sunday:
- Cochise County: up to 0.5"
- Pima & Santa Cruz County: 0.25" to 1.0"
- Pinal, Graham & Greenlee County: 0.60" to 1.25"
- Localized areas may receive up to 1.75 inches of rain in the foothills of the higher terrain.
The snow level will start out around 8,000 feet on Sunday morning but will drop to as low as 5,000 feet by Monday morning! A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Sunday through Monday morning for elevations above 5,000 feet including Summerhaven and Bisbee. Biggest impacts will be icy and slushy roads as well as low visibility. Always call the Catalina Highway Hotline number before heading up to Summerhaven as the road will most likely close at some point on Sunday. (520) 547-7510
Forecast Snow Totals on Sunday:
- 2" to 6" between 5,000' - 7,000'
- 6" to 10" above 7,000'
- 12"+ for the mountain peaks
Some showers could linger on Monday with highs only warming into the 40s and 50s to start the new week with another opportunity for showers Tuesday!
- Today: Cool with a mix of sun and clouds. High: 62°
- Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 42°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer, rain late (20%). High: 68°