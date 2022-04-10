TRACK: UA women 1st and men 2nd at Click Shootout

TUCSON -- Arizona Women's Track and Field won the Jim Click Shootout this weekend at Drachman Stadium, while the Wildcat men place second.
Women's 400-meter hurdler Shannon Meisberger was one of six event winners for the Wildcats. Meisberger, who made the semifinals of the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2021, finished with a time of 56.69.
Samantha Noennig took first in the shot put (17.56m/57'-7.5" inches).
The jumping squad brought their best in the second home meet of the season. Women's high jump swept the podium with Lillian Lowe winning the event with a jump of 1.83m, followed by Talie Bonds with a PR of 1.83m and Alexa Porpaczy with a mark of 1.75m.
On the men's side, Jared O'Riley won the men's javelin with a PR throw of 66.98m (219'-9"), Reinaldo Rodrigues came out on top in the long jump (7.65m) and Tanner Kippes was the top collegiate finisher in the pole vault (5.00m).
The Cats will compete next weekend at the Mt. Sac Relays in Walnut, Calif.
David Kelly contributed to this story.