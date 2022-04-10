TRACK: UA women 1st and men 2nd at Click Shootout

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST MONDAY FOR
STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE
DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern half of Fire weather zone 150. Fire
weather zones 151, 152 and 154.

* TIMING...Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest increasing again to 25 to 30 mph with gusts
to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...falling to 10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA
ON MONDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana) area on
Monday.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-
10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602- 771-2300.

TRACK: UA women 1st and men 2nd at Click Shootout

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON -- Arizona Women's Track and Field won the Jim Click Shootout this weekend at Drachman Stadium, while the Wildcat men place second.

Women's 400-meter hurdler Shannon Meisberger was one of six event winners for the Wildcats. Meisberger, who made the semifinals of the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2021, finished with a time of 56.69.

Samantha Noennig took first in the shot put (17.56m/57'-7.5" inches).

Diana Ramos (22) via ICA-Isaiah Willhoite

The Wildcat women posted wins in the shot put, 400 hurdles and high jump to win the Click Shootout

The jumping squad brought their best in the second home meet of the season. Women's high jump swept the podium with Lillian Lowe winning the event with a jump of 1.83m, followed by Talie Bonds with a PR of 1.83m and Alexa Porpaczy with a mark of 1.75m.

On the men's side, Jared O'Riley won the men's javelin with a PR throw of 66.98m (219'-9"), Reinaldo Rodrigues came out on top in the long jump (7.65m) and Tanner Kippes was the top collegiate finisher in the pole vault (5.00m).

The Cats will compete next weekend at the Mt. Sac Relays in Walnut, Calif.

David Kelly contributed to this story.