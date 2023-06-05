Track and Field events to be hosted by Tucson Parks and Recreation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Annual Summer Track and Field and Road Races will be hosted by Tucson Parks and Recreation every Tuesday and Thursday this June and July.
Track and Field Events will include long jump, high jump, turbo javelin, dashes, relays and more.
Ribbons will be given to the top three finishers.
Events will be held at Drachman Stadium from June 6 through July 25.
Registration begins at 6:30 p.m.
Find pricing and more information here.
