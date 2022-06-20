TPD: Vehicle fled scene after hitting pedestrian in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man in his 30s is being treated at the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle Monday morning in midtown.
According to Tucson Police Department, the pedestrian-involved collision, which occurred on Speedway Boulevard, shut down the roadway between Euclid and Park avenues Monday morning.
The department said the vehicle involved in the crash reportedly fled the scene before police arrived at the scene.
The condition of the pedestrian injured in the incident has not yet been released.
Details are limited at this time.
