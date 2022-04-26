 Skip to main content
TPD: Suspects wanted for robbing 14-year-old at gunpoint

Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two men are wanted for allegedly robbing a 14-year-old at gunpoint at Tucson's west side.

In a Twitter Post shared at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Tucson Police Department asked the public for information surrounding two men.

TPD said the men are wanted in connection to a armed robbery on the west side.

While TPD said identified the victim of the robbery as a 14-year-old, details surrounding the case itself have not yet been released.

Anyone who recognizes either men are advised to call 88-CRIME.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

