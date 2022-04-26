TPD: Suspects wanted for robbing 14-year-old at gunpoint

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two men are wanted for allegedly robbing a 14-year-old at gunpoint at Tucson's west side.
In a Twitter Post shared at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Tucson Police Department asked the public for information surrounding two men.
TPD said the men are wanted in connection to a armed robbery on the west side.
While TPD said identified the victim of the robbery as a 14-year-old, details surrounding the case itself have not yet been released.
Anyone who recognizes either men are advised to call 88-CRIME.
The pictured suspects robbed a 14-Year-Old victim at gunpoint. If you recognize these suspects please contact 88-Crime. You can remain anonymous. @OperationsWest pic.twitter.com/G41mUEmJX8— TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) April 27, 2022