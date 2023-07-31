 Skip to main content
TPD searching for driver involved in crash

Car into building

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department (TPD) is searching for a driver involved in a crash. 

It happened at 5943 E. Speedway Blvd.

According to TPD, a resident who lives in the area was walking their dog, when they heard a loud crash. 

TPD says they found that a car had crashed into a building. 

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. 

TPD called in a K9 unit and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) has a helicopter in the area to assist with the search. 

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates on this police situation. 

