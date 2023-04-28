TPD partners with Autism Society for training

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Officers are trained to work in stressful environments, with a variety of different people.
Part of it is learning to recognize the difference between someone who is defying officer commands and someone who has special needs.
TPD partnered with the Autism Society to conduct a course Friday for officers.
This special training is for an officer to be able to recognize when a person has autism and to allow the officer to respond appropriately.
The training included going over real-life scenarios and discussing how to approach each situation.
"Dealing with someone on the spectrum, everybody's a little bit different, there's no one size fits all. So, it's understanding what are their special interests? Is there stimulus in the room that can be removed? Can I slow things down?" said Sgt. Troy Lansdale with TPD.
"It makes all the difference in the world when an officer can come to a situation and help a family or help an individual. And it makes the outcome better for everyone if they have an understanding of how best to help," said the Executive Director of the Autism Society of Southern Arizona, Kate Elliott.
Over 9 days, TPD has held 18 different sessions to ensure all officers could participate. After Friday's course, every officer with TPD will have gone through this training. They say that as new recruits come in, they're going to continue this education.
