TPD officer will not face criminal charges in fight with 3 women at midtown eatery

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Tucson Police Department officer involved in 2021's off-duty altercation at Culinary Dropout will not face criminal charges, according to a release shared by Pima County Attorney's Office Wednesday.

Back on Nov. 14, TPD Ofc. Robert Szelewski was involved in a confrontation with three women — later identified as Michelle Aloisi and her two daughters, Brittany Aloisi-Wiles and Nicole Whitted — in the parking lot of the restaurant located at 2543 E. Grant Rd. near Tucson Boulevard.

Whitted said in an interview with our News 4 Tucson Investigators that the physical confrontation occurred when the three women crossed paths with the TPD officer's SUV in the parking lot of the restaurant when they were walking to their car.

"That's when he began approaching us, more yelling, screaming, confronting Brittany at that point, screaming at her what are you going to do, what are you going to do, what are you going to do?" Whitted said. "And that's when he chest bumped her and threw her to the ground."

According to PCAO, after the confrontation turned physical, Szelewski physically restrained two of the women involved. The third women recorded the incident on her phone.

PCAO said the investigation "concluded that one of the women approached Szelewski in 'an aggressive manner,' leading to his actions to restrain that woman and another who tried to intervene."

“Based on discrepancies between what witnesses observed, as well as video evidence, there is not sufficient evidence to issue charges against Robert Szelewski,” PCAO’s Chief Criminal Deputy Dan South said in a statement to TPD Chief Chad Kasmar. The facts do not support a substantial likelihood of conviction at trial. A jury could easily find that (the woman who first approached the off-duty officer) used a threat of force first by rushing towards Szelewski to start the fight.”

Officials say Aloisis-Wiles was criminally charged in the incident for disorderly conduct.

Back on Feb. 4, the N4T Investigators reported all the internal affairs reports involving Szelewski, who has been with the department since 2004.

There was a total of 25 allegations dating back to 2006.

Ten of those allegations resulted in discipline ranging from a written reprimand to a 40-hour suspension.

The others resulted in a finding of "no violations."