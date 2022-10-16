TPD offers online safety classes

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department Threat Mitigation Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Unit offer Social Media Dangers and Awareness classes online.
Their next class is Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m., via Zoom.
The class is geared toward parents and/or adults who work with youth.
TPD is inviting experts for training and resources on fighting human trafficking, the role technology plays, popular phone apps, and ways to make sure kids, teens, and adults stay safe online.
Those trainers are Detective Jennifer Crawford and Detective Frank Johnson