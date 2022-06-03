 Skip to main content
TPD: Man wanted after smashing truck through Circle K, robbing store

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is sought after he allegedly drove a stolen truck into break into a Circle K near 22nd Street and Craycroft Road to steal merchandise in late April.

During the early hours of April 22, a man reportedly drove a blue pick-up truck through the locked doors of the convenience store located at 1909 S. Craycroft Rd. near 29th Street.

According to Tucson Police Department, the suspect then walked into the Circle K and took merchandise from the store, a register and an employee's purse before fleeing the scene.

TPD said the truck, which was later discovered to be stolen out of Benson, Ariz., was later found abandoned after colliding with another vehicle near the Circle K.

The department said the convenience store sustained more than $10,000 in the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is advised to call 88-CRIME.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

