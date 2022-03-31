 Skip to main content
TPD: Man killed in eastside crash 'not in crosswalk' when struck by car

 By Denelle Confair

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man who was struck and killed in Wednesday's crash on the east side was identified by Tucson Police Department Thursday.

At around 4:38 p.m. Wednesday, 56-year-old Stephan B. Izen was pronounced dead at the scene after he was allegedly struck by a silver 2019 Honda Pilot in the 110 block of North Finance Center Drive near Speedway Boulevard and Kolb Road.

According to TPD, the driver of the Honda cooperated with the investigation and was determined to not be impaired at the time of the crash.

Officials said as Izen was reportedly not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision, midblock crossing was determined to be a major factor in the incident.

While the investigation is ongoing, TPD said charges or citations are unlikely to be filed in the case.

