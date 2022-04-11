TPD: Man finds body of a homeless man while walking dog

TUCSON (KVOA) - Over the weekend, Tucson police said a homeless man was found dead. They are investigating as a homicide.

It happened near Harrison and Escalante roads - a popular place for cyclists and walkers. In that area, there is also a trail where people who ride horses can use.

It was in that area where a man walking his dog on Saturday morning came upon a gruesome discovery - the body of 57-year-old Lionel Hoaeae's body was found.

"That's certainly something anybody would not want to stumble across during a ride or out there," Stephanie Iiames, who boards her horse in the vicinity said.

Officials say Hoaeae went by the nickname of Hawaii.

Iiames said when she learned about the body being found in the desert area, she was very concerned as is the homeless population near the area.

"That's terrible. That's terrible and then maybe that should have been viewed earlier," she said. "Certainly, some people don't want help, but maybe it could have been avoided."

Police said Hoaeae's family was notified. Currently no suspects are in custody.

News 4 Tucson has learned the 57-year-old man was released from prison in 2020. He served time for a domestic violence-related charge.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful imprisonment a felony.

Tucson police said an autopsy is being done to find out the cause of death.

If you have any information call 88-CRIME.