TPD looks to unify the community through special event on Saturday

  • Updated
TPD looks to unify the community through special event on Saturday
TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department is hosting a Unity In The Community event on Saturday at on Tucson's west side.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., local vendors, food and games will be on display at 1310 W. Miracle Mile.

The event will also provide community assistance including rental aid, job resources and educational resources.

For more information, find Tucson Police Department on Twitter.

