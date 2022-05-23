TPD looks to unify the community through special event on Saturday

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department is hosting a Unity In The Community event on Saturday at on Tucson's west side.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., local vendors, food and games will be on display at 1310 W. Miracle Mile.
Don't forget to come out this Saturday for Unity In The Community! Food & family fun along with resources and assistance for the community. @OperationsWest #tucsonpd pic.twitter.com/b485ZxulG2— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) May 23, 2022
The event will also provide community assistance including rental aid, job resources and educational resources.
For more information, find Tucson Police Department on Twitter.
Don't forget to come out this Saturday for Unity In The Community! Food & family fun along with resources and assistance for the community. @OperationsWest #tucsonpd pic.twitter.com/b485ZxulG2— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) May 23, 2022