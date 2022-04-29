TPD: Location of Frank Bligh's remains learned after suspects pleaded guilty in his death

TUCSON (KVOA) - The remains of Frank Bligh have been recovered nearly three years after he was initially unaccounted for when his home burned down on Tucson's southeast side back in 2019.

On April 16, 2019, a missing person's report was issued for Bligh after he could not be located following a fire at his home located in the 3500 block of South Calexico near Escalante and Pantano roads.

Law enforcement then launched a homicide investigation on in May 2019 shortly after Pima County Sheriff's Department found Bligh's vehicle and suspected foul play.

In a release shared Friday shortly after the sentencing of the suspects charged in connection to the house fire and his death, Tucson Police Department said they learned the location of the remains of Bligh shortly after Blane and Susan Barksdale pleaded guilty in connection to the case in December 2021.

After an extensive search of the San Carlos Apache Reservation Lands in Gila County, the remains of Bligh were found deep in the Sal River Canyon on Jan. 4.

The Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed that the identity of the remains on Jan. 12.

On Friday, Blane was sentenced to 22 years in prison in reference to a second-degree murder charge in connection to the case. Susan, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter, received five years in prison, with nearly three years credited to her sentence.

The two were arrested in connection to the case in Henrietta, N.Y. in May 2019.

The two led law enforcement on a nationwide manhunt after they escaped custody in Utah while being extradited back to Arizona.

The two were recaptured by law enforcement outside a home in Gila County after a nearly month long search.