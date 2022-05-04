TPD: Kids inside home at time of murder-suicide that left 3 dead in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - The three people killed in Monday's murder-suicide incident in midtown Tucson were identified by Tucson Police Department Tuesday evening.

At around 1:30 p.m. Monday, 40-year-old Christopher Myers, 42-year-old Timeki Regina Myers and 20-year-old Aloria Bingham were found dead with gunshot trauma inside a home located in the 5300 block of East Glenn Street near Craycroft Road in reference to 911 call from a neighbor.

After further investigation, TPD detectives released that Myers reportedly shot and killed his wife and his step-daughter before he took his own life.

TPD said two children who were inside the home at the time of the shooting reportedly fled to a neighbor's home shortly after the incident. The neighbor then contacted authorities.

Police say the two juveniles were unharmed in reference to the shooting.

Detectives with TPD's homicide unit and child physical abuse unit are investigating the incident.

