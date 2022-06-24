TPD K9 Oni OK after bit by man during westside arrest

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is in custody after he allegedly bit a Tucson Police Department K9 officer while he was being apprehended Wednesday, according to Tucson Police Department.
According to TPD, K9 Oni was dispatched to the intersection of Riverview and Speedway boulevards in reference to a discharge of a firearm.
After locating the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, K9 Oni was reportedly bit in the neck by the suspect during the apprehension.
TPD said the dog did not sustain any serious injuries in the incident.
The department has not yet identified the suspect involved in the case.
