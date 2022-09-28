TPD investigating whether medical issue led to deadly crash

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following counties, Pima and Pinal. * WHEN...Until 315 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 119 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Chalk Creek, Big Wash, Chirreon Wash, Indian Well Wash and Guild Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Marana, Picacho Peak State Park and Red Rock as well as Park Link Drive between Interstate 10 and Highway 79. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&