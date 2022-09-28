 Skip to main content
TPD investigating whether medical issue led to deadly crash

TUCSON (KVOA) - Investigators have identified a man who was killed in a crash earlier this month on Tucson's southeast side.

According to Tucson Police, officers responded to a collision the afternoon of Sept. 14 near South Kolb Road and East Littletown Road.

Traffic detectives say a 2013 Ford C-Max was headed north on Kolb Road, when it veered left across the southbound lanes, then came to rest in a drainage culvert.

Tucson Police say the driver, Raymond Hemphill, 85, passed away in the hospital from his injuries on Sept. 24.

Detectives tell News 4 Tucson, they are now working to determine if Hemphill experienced a medical issue prior to the crash.

Paul Birmingham is an Investigative Producer for KVOA News 4 Tucson. He is a three time Edward R. Murrow award winner, native Tucsonan, and a proud Arizona Wildcat.

