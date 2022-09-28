TPD investigating whether medical issue led to deadly crash

TUCSON (KVOA) - Investigators have identified a man who was killed in a crash earlier this month on Tucson's southeast side.
According to Tucson Police, officers responded to a collision the afternoon of Sept. 14 near South Kolb Road and East Littletown Road.
Traffic detectives say a 2013 Ford C-Max was headed north on Kolb Road, when it veered left across the southbound lanes, then came to rest in a drainage culvert.
Tucson Police say the driver, Raymond Hemphill, 85, passed away in the hospital from his injuries on Sept. 24.
Detectives tell News 4 Tucson, they are now working to determine if Hemphill experienced a medical issue prior to the crash.