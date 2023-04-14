TPD hosts the 26th annual motorcycle competition at Kino Sports Complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Tucson Police department is hosting the 26th annual Southwest Police Motorcycle Training Competition.
The competition is being held on April 14 & 15 at Kino Sports Complex from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free of charge to the public.
The SPMTC was started in 1997 by the TPD so various agencies could exchange training techniques through a friendly competition.
Competitors will practice at Kino Sports Complex on Friday.
The competition will benefit Kent’s Heart & Hope Foundation which honors Kent Rhind. Rhind spent 27 years with the TPD and he was a Solo Motor Police Officer for 10 of those years.
In late 2011 Rhind was hospitalized for stage 4 cancer. He retired in 2013 when his health worsened. Kent passed away in the summer of 2013.
You can find more information about the SPMTC and Kent’s Heart & Hope Foundation here.
